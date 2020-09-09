ASTORIA — The Secret Gallery recently raised $1,675 for Clatsop Animal Assistance through a fundraiser.
From May to August, the gallery auctioned a custom pet portrait by a regional artist. The raised funds were split halfway between the artists and Clatsop Animal Assistance. Featured artists included Spence Snyder, Robert Paulmenn, Jill McVarish, Hickory Mertsching, Noel Thomas and Cassandra Kim.
Six auctions were held. The auctions acted as a replacement to the gallery’s annual fundraising dinner, which supported Clatsop Animal Assistance last year.
Clatsop Animal Assistance supports the Clatsop County Animal Shelter by paying for veterinary care, cat litter, grooming and other pet supplies.
