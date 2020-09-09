CANNON BEACH — The Tolovana Arts Colony will host funk band Speaker Minds at 5 p.m. Sunday in City Park, located off Second and Spruce streets.
The energetic band has been led by emcee Randal Wyatt since 2010. Seasoned performer Adrian Adel is the group’s lead singer.
Concert attendees will be expected to maintain at stay at least 6 feet away from other parties during the event. Attendees are encouraged to bring masks, along with gear like picnic blankets of lawn chairs to sit on.
