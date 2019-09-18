Front Porch Boutique

See art, crafts, plants and enjoy beer and wine at the Front Porch Boutique’s art show Sept. 21.

ASTORIA – The Front Porch Boutique will host an art show 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at 92351 Lewis and Clark Road.

There will be local art and crafts along with plants, live music and beer and wine. The adjoining Ship’s Out food cart will be open late as well.

