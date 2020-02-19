Adam Orton has been playing music his entire life but it wasn’t until December 2019 when the 33-year-old decided to start playing music for others.
Orton is the creator of the page(s), a new rock band based in Astoria. He hopes to increase mental health awareness through the band’s music.
“This is a really personal project,” Orton said. “It’s an outlet for my anxiety but it’s also for people to learn about anxiety.”
Getting there
Adam learned how to play guitar at age 10. He plays a handful of other instruments, including saxophone and trombone.
As he grew up, Adam’s parents encouraged him to prioritize school and starting a career so he could support himself. In college he earned a business degree, which led him to corporate jobs. He continued playing music on the side.
“He’s always been interested in music but he had the focus of ‘I’m going to have a family and will need to provide for them,’” said Rebeckah, Adam’s wife.
The two met in college.
“The first time I saw him he was playing a guitar,” Rebeckah said. “That’s how I’ve always known him.”
After graduating, the couple moved to Boston, where they had their first child. After a few years, the family moved to Seattle.
“We had a house, a family with kids, cars; all the things you’re supposed to want. But he was spending 12 to 14 hours away at work a day,” Rebeckah said. “He had a great life but wasn’t getting to enjoy it.”
Adam thought moving to Seattle and starting a new job would make things better but instead realized his work situation had gotten worse.
“I started getting anxiety attacks over little things,” Adam said. “During them I’d be thinking, ‘This is dumb, you shouldn’t be panicking. How do you manage this without getting out of control?’”
After about four years in Seattle, the couple decided to move to Astoria so they could live in a more affordable place and enjoy their life together.
“The first step was taking ourselves out of the big, corporate race,” Rebeckah said. “Then, I asked him, ‘With no restraints, what would you do?’ He said ‘I would play music and release it to the world.’”
After talking it through, the couple decided to try to make Adam’s dream a reality. In late 2019, he quit his job to focus full-time on making music.
“On paper, it sounds like the most irresponsible thing ever,” Rebeckah said. “But you can fail at anything. This is a calculated risk that we’ve put a lot of thought into. A lot is unknown, you may as well try the thing you love to do.”
the page(s)
Since starting the band, Adam’s released a handful of songs. Most of the songs so far are based on his experiences as a teenager.
“I’ve had these ideas stored for 20 years,” Adam said. “I figured, if I don’t just get this out, I’m never going to do it.”
Many of the lyrics focus on Adam’s struggles with anxiety. He sings about times when he worried about what other people thought of him. In his song “Noodle,” he wonders whether he’s thinking about himself too much. In “Sucker,” he sings about his mom wanting him to move out and get a job.
Each song is a way for him to express his feelings about experiences that shaped him.
“Most people, in a hard time, have used music to get through it,” Adam said. “My goal is to make music that’s meaningful at some point for someone.”
The sound behind the band’s songs is heavily influenced by 90s alternative and grunge. Some of Adam’s influences are Soundgarden, Smashing Pumpkins and Led Zeppelin. He’s also influenced by bands from his hometown of Richland, Washington.
So far, the band consists of Adam and his brother-in-law Nate Nerenberg. The pair is looking for a drummer.
“I was listening to them after Nate joined and was like ‘Oh, it gets better,’” Rebeckah said. “The more they’ve added to the band, the more other dimensions have been created.”
Gary
As the band releases music, Adam has released blog posts on the band’s website. The blogs focus on anxiety and regularly feature a cartoon named “Sir Gary — the Hellbat of Anxiety.”
Gary was created as a type of mascot for the band and a way for Adam to describe his anxiety. Gary characterizes the feeling Adam has in his chest when he gets angry or panicked, he said.
“Everybody’s got a Gary in them. Him being a representative of anxiety is real,” Adam said. “He can control your life.”
Sharing his experience with Gary isn’t only an outlet for Adam. His hope is that as he continues blogging and releasing music with the band that others will be able to relate to his experiences and learn about mental health through his stories.
“It’s been really difficult being an introvert dealing with an extrovert’s world,” Adam said. “I want to know what people think about the blogs especially and if they can relate to them. Does it mean something to you? If it doesn’t, I failed.”
