ASTORIA — The Writer’s Guild of Astoria presents “The eye, the ear, the page, the mic,” a writing workshop happening from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Astoria Studio Collective, 372 10th St. The cost is $35 per class, with discounts for members and scholarships available.
In this informative interactive workshop on all things poetic, Florence Sage will present “Writing Poems for Reading Aloud,” focusing on lyric narrative, rhythm and sound with very brief writing, reading and tips for using the mic.
Robert Michael Pyle will discuss Parsing the Particular: How to find, keep, and use specific details of the physical earth for poetry and prose with brief writing. The workshop will conclude with practice at the mic.
Pyle writes fiction, poetry and essays from a Swedish homestead in Washington. His 24 books include the award-winning Wintergreen, Sky Time in Gray’s River, and Where Bigfoot Walks and more.
Sage has been an Astoria poet and an organizer of local poetry events since 1998, for several years poetry editor for Hipfish and for 22 events on the production crew of the annual FisherPoets Gathering. She is a retired college psychology, addictions and philosophy teacher. Her 2014 collection is “Nevertheless: Poems from the Gray Area, Hipfish Publications.”
To register, go to thewritersguild.org. For more information, call or text Marianne Monson at 503-709-5740 or marianne.monson@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.