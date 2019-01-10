SEASIDE — The Pacific University Master of Fine Arts in Writing program once again hosts readings by some of the world’s finest contemporary writers during its 10-day residency in Seaside, Oregon.
Free and open to the public, the readings begin at 7:30 p.m. and take place Friday, Jan. 11, through Friday, Jan. 18, at the Best Western Ocean View Resort, 414 N. Prom.
This event is a rare opportunity to hear master writers read on successive evenings. Featured authors include poet Marvin Bell, recipient of the American Academy of Arts and Letters Award, and fiction writer Chris Abani, recipient of the PEN Hemingway Book Prize and a Guggenheim Award.
Evening reading schedule
• Friday, Jan. 11: Pete Fromm, Joseph Millar, Kellie Wells
• Saturday, Jan. 12: Sanjiv Bhattacharya, Molly Gloss, Cate Kennedy
• Sunday, Jan. 13: Frank Gaspar, Valerie Laken, Shara McCallum
• Monday, Jan. 14: Mike Magnuson, John McNally, Mary Helen Stefaniak
• Tuesday, Jan. 15: Marvin Bell, Jack Driscoll, Debra Gwartney
• Wednesday, Jan. 16: Chris Abani, Claire Dederer
• Thursday, Jan. 17: Scott Korb, Mahtem Shiferraw
• Friday, Jan. 18: Claire Davis, Kwame Dawes
The authors in the reading series also teach at the residency where MFA students participate in workshops, lectures, classes and other events in preparation for the guided study that follows. Students leave the residency paired with a professional writer who responds to their reading and writing throughout the semester, encouraging and inspiring emerging craft and voice.
For more information about the writers or the MFA in Writing program, contact director Shelley Washburn at 503-352-1531 or visit pacificu.edu/mfa.
