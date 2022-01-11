ASTORIA — Fort George Brewery is holdings concerts from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sundays this month.
All ages are welcome. There is no cover.
On Sunday, Three For Silver will play. The Portland-based band features one-of-a-kind instruments and plays Americana-type music.
On Jan. 23, Portland-based band Golden Promise will perform. The band plays original country.
Fort George is located at 1483 Duane St. in Astoria.
