ASTORIA — Folksinger, storyteller and autoharp virtuoso Adam Miller presents a free sing-along program of “Folksongs of the American Labor Movement” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Astoria Public Library, 450 10th St.
This program features folksongs about the people who built America and their struggle to improve the conditions of their labor. Miller is the recipient of the prestigious 2019 Storytelling World Award. He has appeared at festivals across the U.S. and has a repertoire of more than 5,000 songs.
Miller is a masterful entertainer who never fails to get his audience singing along and accompanies his rich, resonant baritone voice with lively finger-picking acoustic guitar and stunningly beautiful autoharp melodies.
He performs over 200 concerts each year from the Everglades to the Arctic Circle. He’s performed live in more than 2,000 American public libraries.
For more information, contact Ami Kreider at 503-325-7323 or at akreider@astoria.or.us
