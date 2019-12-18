CANNON BEACH — Jennifer Goodenberger is a local pianist who has been performing around the North Coast for the past 40 years. Her mission as a musician is to “bring healing through music through peace and beauty,” she said. Coast Weekend editor Lucy Kleiner sat down with Goodenberger for a Q&A session before her upcoming Christmas concert.
Lucy Kleiner: How long have you been playing piano?
Jennifer Goodenberger: On the way over here I was realizing that I gave my first complete solo composition 40 years ago, almost to the day … I had been playing and performing before then, but it was my first complete solo concert. I gave it at the Performing Arts Center over on 16th Street. It was in the days when fire hazards were not considered so we had candles in all the windows. It was very beautiful.
LK: What got you interested in playing piano?
JG: I always have been. I was begging when I was 6 years old to take lessons. Music was always a part of our family, our life. My mother played harp. My dad was very musical, loved to sing. We were expected to learn to play the piano and then we could move on to another instrument if we wanted … At the time it was considered that you needed to be about 9 years old to start piano, but I was begging at 6.
LK: Where did you grow up?
JG: I grew up in Montana but I moved here when I was in eighth grade with my family. I went to junior high and high school here in Astoria, then moved away for many years and came back, as many people do.
LK: What brought you back?
JG: My family and the beauty of the area.
LK: What keeps you playing?
JG: Well, I love it. I love the idea that I’m moving my fingers and my hands and my body and this beautiful music is coming out. It’s what I’m best at and it’s also something that I’m very passionate about. I would play whether it was my profession or not.
LK: What’s your favorite thing about performing?
JG: Feeling the audience response, and I’m not talking about applause whatsoever. But when you’re actually playing you can feel what people are feeling. I focus on music that’s quiet and contemplative … It’s more about being the presence with the actual notes, that’s why it’s slower.
LK: Complete the following sentence for me. “I am… “
JG: I am a musician, a peace maker. I share music to help heal.
