'FisherPoets has been a reason to write'

Artist-poet Duncan Berry wants humans to revere their relations with the land, the sea and the air. “I want to move people to examine their relationship to the creatures that sustain them,” Berry said.
To understand exactly what Berry, a writer, artist and FisherPoet, means by relations, look to his show of artwork at Astoria’s RiverSea Gallery. Displayed in the exhibit, “All My Relations,” is not only a sizable collection of prints, but a triptych of life-size avatars featuring direct impressions of hundreds of specimens of coastal creatures that come from the land, sea and air within one mile of Berry’s home at Cascade Head, near Neskowin.
But art isn’t the only reason Duncan Berry is in town this week. As a former commercial fisherman, he is part of the upcoming FisherPoets Gathering. Berry, who is the son of Oregon novelist Don Berry, also writes poetry in addition to making art.
Gyotaku, a traditional form of Japanese art which is over 100 years old, was a way for fishermen to keep a record of their catch by inking freshly-caught fish and rubbing the fish with rice paper to create an exact image of the specimen.
To make his prints, Berry forages for creatures near his home. He freezes the already deceased creatures and uses archival paper.
“The creatures in my artworks could be around for millennia, long after their bodily form would have passed from this earth, they are immortalized in the print. In the process of printing I use the same creatures over and over again. It’s a form of active reverence,” Berry said.
Berry’s need to immortalize the flora and fauna around him is expressed in both his art and writing. “Rather than saying what a cool fish that is, I have been thinking what is my relationship to that fish? The idea that there are humans and then there is nature is really an illusion. We are both in the same habitat where we naturally belong. There is no separation. The fish lives in the same waters that I drink from,” he said.
“Let’s treat the creatures around us with the most gratitude and respect that they deserve. It’s revelatory to shift your thinking about them and their lives.”
Our connection to the salmon is paramount, and Berry considers the Columbia River one of the greatest salmon rivers. In his time away from art and writing, he is co-director of the Cascade Head Biosphere Collaborative in Lincoln City, where he educates children by getting them outside into the wild and thinking about the story of salmon.
And Berry poses the question: “We are left with only 6% of our salmon. Could you imagine if the European colonizers had treated the salmon like our relations, what the outcome would have been?”
An excerpt of Duncan Berry’s poem “All My Relations” sums up the essence of the inspiration behind both his work on display at RiverSea Gallery and the poetry he will share at the FisherPoets Gathering.
“FisherPoets has been a reason to write,” he said. “It’s been a great inspiration to put pen to paper to express what it’s like to live and work on the water.”
