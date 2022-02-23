The 2022 FisherPoets Gathering will feature an array of virtual readings and workshops on Friday and Saturday at fisherpoets.org. Each night’s event links are available on the site, as are more details on each of the poets. The following schedule is subject to change. An updated schedule will be available at the FisherPoets’ website for each night’s show.
Friday
6 to 7:30 p.m.
Emcee: Jon Broderick
David Bean – Portland
Annie Howell-Adams – Friday Harbor, Washington
Dennis McGuire – Cordova, Alaska
Brad Warren – Seattle, Washington
Buck Meloy with Joe Deeny – Bellingham, Washington
Erica Clark – Astoria
Doug Rhodes – Craig, Alaska
Ken Samuelson – New York, New York
Fred Pomeroy – Cambridge, Maryland
Bailey Galvin-Scott – Cambridge, Maryland
John van Amerongen – Vashon Island, Washington
Colin Kaferle – Orcas Island, Washington
Michelle Abramson – Corbett
Jon Broderick – Cannon Beach
George Wilson – Portland
Moe Bowstern – Portland
Steve Schoonmaker – Kasilof, Alaska
Clark Whitney – Soldotna, Alaska
8 to 9:30 p.m.
Emcee: Holly Hughes
Patrick Dixon – Olympia, Washington
Lou Beaudry – McCall, Idaho
Gary Keister – Port Hadlock, Washington
James Kasner – Newport
Abigail Calkin – Gustavus, Alaska
Wilfred Wilson – Delta, British Columbia
Rich King – Kilauea, Hawaii
Harry Moore – Palmer, Alaska
Maggie Bursch – Homer, Alaska
Jon Lee – Ocean Park, Washington
Toni Mirosevich – Pacifica, California
Will Hornyak – Portland
Mariah Warren – Ketchikan, Alaska
Holly Hughes – Indianola, Washington
Henry Hughes – Monmouth
Toby Sullivan – Kodiak, Alaska
Philip Randolph-Patten – Seattle, Washington
Saturday
9 to 10 a.m.
“What’s on Hand: Exploring Objects as Talismans and History” writing workshop with Lara Messersmith – Glavin
10 to 11 a.m.
”Waiting to Deliver” memoir reading and workshop with Patrick Dixon
11 a.m. to noon
“Art of the Sea: traditional Gyotaku Japanese folk art” with Duncan Berry
Noon to 1 p.m.
“Return of the Redds: Restoring Local Watersheds” with Graham Klag
1 to 2 p.m.
“Getting the Slack from Your Lines” writing workshop with Jon Broderick
2 to 3 p.m.
“Performance Tips and Techniques for Poets and Storytellers” with Will Hornyak
3 to 4 p.m.
“Global Ocean Health: Surprising Progress” with Brad Warren
4 to 5 p.m.
Emcee: Moe Bowstern
“Campbell’s Last Set” – More than a dozen FisherPoets celebrate an irreplaceable friend, Jon Campbell, who crossed the bar without us this winter.
6 to 7:30 p.m.
Emcee: Elma Burnham
Janie Meneely – Whitby, Yorkshire, England
Larry Thormalen – Astoria
Victoria Stoppiello – Nehalem
Mark Alan Lovewell – Vineyard Haven, Massachusetts
Duncan Berry – Cascade Head
Hobe Kytr – Astoria
Keith Wilson – Hailey, Idaho
Kat Murphy – Port Townsend, Washington
Larry Kaplan – Essex, Connecticut
Dano Quinn – Seattle, Washington
Mary Garvey – Seaview, Washington
Kathy Stack – Salt Spring Island, British Columbia
Dave Densmore – Astoria
Peter Munro – Kenmore, Washington
Geno Leech – Chinook, Washington
Elma Burnham – Bellingham, Washington
Sierra Golden – Seattle, Washington
Philip Randolph Patten – Seattle, Washington
8 to 9:30 p.m.
Emcee: Jay Speakman
Alana Kansaku-Sarmiento – Portland
Dan Keyser – Chinook, Washington
Lara Messersmith-Glavin – Portland
Shanghaied on the Willamette – Portland
Robert Ray – Lahaina, Hawaii
Alec McMurren – Petersburg, Alaska
Naphtali Fields-Forbes – Kodiak, Alaska
Scott McAllister – Juneau, Alaska
Melanie Brown – Juneau, Alaska
Rich Bard – Vashon Island, Washington
John Palmes – Juneau, Alaska
Tele Aadsen – Bow, Washington
Joel Brady-Power – Bow, Washington
Jay Speakman – Gearhart
Fred Bailey – Ladysmith, British Columbia
Richard Grainger – Whitby, Yorkshire, England
Katrina Porteous – Beadnell, Northumberland, England
