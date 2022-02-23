The 2022 FisherPoets Gathering will feature an array of virtual readings and workshops on Friday and Saturday at fisherpoets.org. Each night’s event links are available on the site, as are more details on each of the poets. The following schedule is subject to change. An updated schedule will be available at the FisherPoets’ website for each night’s show.

Friday

6 to 7:30 p.m.

Emcee: Jon Broderick

David Bean – Portland

Annie Howell-Adams – Friday Harbor, Washington

Dennis McGuire – Cordova, Alaska

Brad Warren – Seattle, Washington

Buck Meloy with Joe Deeny – Bellingham, Washington

Erica Clark – Astoria

Doug Rhodes – Craig, Alaska

Ken Samuelson – New York, New York

Fred Pomeroy – Cambridge, Maryland

Bailey Galvin-Scott – Cambridge, Maryland

John van Amerongen – Vashon Island, Washington

Colin Kaferle – Orcas Island, Washington

Michelle Abramson – Corbett

Jon Broderick – Cannon Beach

George Wilson – Portland

Moe Bowstern – Portland

Steve Schoonmaker – Kasilof, Alaska

Clark Whitney – Soldotna, Alaska

8 to 9:30 p.m.

Emcee: Holly Hughes

Patrick Dixon – Olympia, Washington

Lou Beaudry – McCall, Idaho

Gary Keister – Port Hadlock, Washington

James Kasner – Newport

Abigail Calkin – Gustavus, Alaska

Wilfred Wilson – Delta, British Columbia

Rich King – Kilauea, Hawaii

Harry Moore – Palmer, Alaska

Maggie Bursch – Homer, Alaska

Jon Lee – Ocean Park, Washington

Toni Mirosevich – Pacifica, California

Will Hornyak – Portland

Mariah Warren – Ketchikan, Alaska

Holly Hughes – Indianola, Washington

Henry Hughes – Monmouth

Toby Sullivan – Kodiak, Alaska

Philip Randolph-Patten – Seattle, Washington

Saturday

9 to 10 a.m.

“What’s on Hand: Exploring Objects as Talismans and History” writing workshop with Lara Messersmith – Glavin

10 to 11 a.m.

”Waiting to Deliver” memoir reading and workshop with Patrick Dixon

11 a.m. to noon

“Art of the Sea: traditional Gyotaku Japanese folk art” with Duncan Berry

Noon to 1 p.m.

“Return of the Redds: Restoring Local Watersheds” with Graham Klag

1 to 2 p.m.

“Getting the Slack from Your Lines” writing workshop with Jon Broderick

2 to 3 p.m.

“Performance Tips and Techniques for Poets and Storytellers” with Will Hornyak

3 to 4 p.m.

“Global Ocean Health: Surprising Progress” with Brad Warren

4 to 5 p.m.

Emcee: Moe Bowstern

“Campbell’s Last Set” – More than a dozen FisherPoets celebrate an irreplaceable friend, Jon Campbell, who crossed the bar without us this winter.

6 to 7:30 p.m.

Emcee: Elma Burnham

Janie Meneely – Whitby, Yorkshire, England

Larry Thormalen – Astoria

Victoria Stoppiello – Nehalem

Mark Alan Lovewell – Vineyard Haven, Massachusetts

Duncan Berry – Cascade Head

Hobe Kytr – Astoria

Keith Wilson – Hailey, Idaho

Kat Murphy – Port Townsend, Washington

Larry Kaplan – Essex, Connecticut

Dano Quinn – Seattle, Washington

Mary Garvey – Seaview, Washington

Kathy Stack – Salt Spring Island, British Columbia

Dave Densmore – Astoria

Peter Munro – Kenmore, Washington

Geno Leech – Chinook, Washington

Elma Burnham – Bellingham, Washington

Sierra Golden – Seattle, Washington

Philip Randolph Patten – Seattle, Washington

8 to 9:30 p.m.

Emcee: Jay Speakman

Alana Kansaku-Sarmiento – Portland

Dan Keyser – Chinook, Washington

Lara Messersmith-Glavin – Portland

Shanghaied on the Willamette – Portland

Robert Ray – Lahaina, Hawaii

Alec McMurren – Petersburg, Alaska

Naphtali Fields-Forbes – Kodiak, Alaska

Scott McAllister – Juneau, Alaska

Melanie Brown – Juneau, Alaska

Rich Bard – Vashon Island, Washington

John Palmes – Juneau, Alaska

Tele Aadsen – Bow, Washington

Joel Brady-Power – Bow, Washington

Jay Speakman – Gearhart

Fred Bailey – Ladysmith, British Columbia

Richard Grainger – Whitby, Yorkshire, England

Katrina Porteous – Beadnell, Northumberland, England

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.