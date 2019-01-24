SEASIDE — The Friends of the Seaside Library host local filmmaker Ron Walker as he presents his two-film series “Seattle by Trolleybus” and “Christian and His Seaplanes.” The event takes place 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 26, in the Seaside Public Library’s Community Room.
Walker has a deep interest in electric public transportation, and in “Seattle by Trolleybus” he focuses on this zero-polluting technology. Walker interviews bus drivers as well as many of the people that are involved with running and maintaining the electric buses in the Emerald City. Everyone he came in contact with loves the clean, quiet, operation of the system, which uses no fossil fuels.
For “Christian and His Seaplanes,” Walker stumbled on Kenmore Air in Seattle, which is the largest seaplane base in the U.S. He filmed and interviewed a young mechanic who has a passion for airplanes, and whose job it is to maintain the fleet of amphibious aircraft.
The library is at 1131 Broadway St. For more information, call 503-738-6742 or visit seasidelibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.