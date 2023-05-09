ASTORIA — Two film showings and a conversation with Ron Craig, executive director of the Astoria International Film Festival, will be held in Columbia Hall Room 219 at Clatsop Community College.
Two showing times will be offered, from noon to 1:30 p.m. and 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Shown will be “American Cowboys,” a documentary on Jackson Sundown, the first Native American to win the World Saddle Bronc Championship in 1916, and “Echo of Water Against Rocks.” The latter film explores Cello Falls, for thousands of years a cultural center of the Northwest. In March of 1957, the falls were flooded in response to the construction of the Dalles Dam, submerging fishing platforms and a nearby village.
These free showings are organized by the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council at Clatsop Community College. For more information, visit www.clatsopcc.edu.
