ASTORIA — The Astoria International Film Festival will host a screening of “What Happened, Miss Simone?” at 1 p.m. on Sunday at the Liberty Theatre.
Tickets are $10.
The film festival team works to screen a film each year in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
A forum will follow the screening about Nina Simone, an entertainer and activist during the civil rights era in the 1960s.
Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is required.
The theater is located at 1203 Commercial St. in Astoria.
