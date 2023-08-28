At the Liberty Theatre, Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Jessica Fichot will lead a twisting musical journey through French chanson, 1940s Shanghai-style jazz, swing, international folk and the wilderness of her imagination on Friday.
Drawing from her French, Chinese and American heritage, Fichot will present a multilingual mix of genres, accompanied by her accordion, toy piano and fiery band.
The show will be Fichot’s first in the Columbia-Pacific region in almost 15 years. “I love the area,” Fichot said. “I’m excited about playing in the Liberty Theatre because it looks really beautiful.”
Fichot also sees the historic theater as a great fit with her music. “There’s a bit of a throwback, vintage vibe to both the venue and my music,” she said.
Her performance last year was scheduled to be the opening act of the season at the Liberty Theatre but was postponed.
Fichot describes herself like she describes her hometown of Paris: French at heart but with a soul that’s cosmopolitan. Many of Fichot’s songs are influenced by 1930s and 1940s Shanghai-style jazz, and some are European jazz sung in Mandarin Chinese.
As she prepared to perform, she explored Astoria’s history of Chinese immigration and life. As she often adapts her set list based on where she performs, Fichot hinted at adapting her set list to reflect the local heritage as well. “I sing in five to seven languages during my performances,” Fichot said.
Jennifer Crockett, executive director of the Liberty Theatre, is excited about the tribute.
“We want to make sure that what you see at the theater is representing the community around us,” Crockett said.
With three acclaimed albums under her belt and a fourth in the works, Fichot has performed at concert halls and festivals across the U.S., Canada and Western Europe as well as in China and Mexico.
Fichot is also a composer who has written children’s songs for educational programs, as well as music and sound effects for video games and mobile apps.
