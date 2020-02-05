ASTORIA — February’s Second Saturday Art Walk takes place 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Enjoy refreshments and treats as you visit local galleries and meet artists.
1. Paul Polson Gallery
100 10th St.
Featuring a variety of oil paintings and water-base works, past and present. Polson also showcases inflatable works every month.
2. Blue Collar Collective
106 10th St.
Showing original art, mixed media sculpture, banners and paper arts in addition to photographic prints from local artists. Letter Writing Social and free studio time during art walk.
3. West Coast Artisans
160 10th St.
Featuring mixed media pieces by artist Jorja Halpin along with new prints from watercolorist Robin Davis and jewelry.
4. The Secret Gallery
160 10th St.
Presenting the latest visionary work by acclaimed graphic short story artist Phillip Barasch, “Handhewn #3.” Also featuring Will Chapman who makes collage sticker art.
5. Brut Wine Bar
240 10th St.
Presenting work by Jennifer Joyce who is working on a series of paintings. The subject of Joyce’s paintings often are revealed as she completes it.
6. KALA
1017 Marine Drive
Valentine’s Day tea pop-up, origami hearts and art. KALA will feature Nehalem-based North Fork 53 Tea Farm, and artists Cathy Nist, Janessa Manion, Paul Soriano and Sid Deluca.
7. Imogen Gallery
240 11th St.
Presenting “Fish Work The Archives” by Corey Arnold, an exhibition held in conjunction with the 2020 FisherPoets Gathering and honoring regional fishing. Arnold is a photographer and commercial fisherman.
8. Cargo
240 11th St.
Valentine's Day-themed art.
9. Oscar de ’Masi Studio & Gallery
1145 Commercial St.
Enjoy hors d’oeuvres, wine and Oscar de’ Masi’s art. He will be at the gallery to discuss his art.
10. Holly McHone Jewelers
1150 Commercial St.
Custom-designed jewelry.
11. RiverSea Gallery
1160 Commercial St.
Presenting new paintings by Shellie Garber’s abstract works. Garber’s art is a display of line, color and expressive mark making, often with collaged elements.
12. The Art Stall
1268 Commercial St.
Featuring local artists’ original work, collectibles and vintage art.
13. TEMPO Gallery
1271 Commercial St.
Jazz keyboard music by Peter Unander. Visit with artists and see photography, fabric art, watercolor and acrylic paintings. Phyllis Taylor, Carol Smith, Thron Riggs, Constance Waisanen, Edward Peterson and Vicki Baker will be featured.
14. Lodestar Goods
255 14th St.
Photographer Karen Isaac’s images explore Los Angeles.
15. Bridge and Tunnel Bottleshop & Taproom
1390 Duane St.
Featuring Hoyt Smith’s paintings.
16. The Vaulted Gallery
1389 Duane St.
Jewelers Dana and Christine Parker hunt for most of their own rough. Using lapidary skills, the pair cuts and polishes the stones used in their jewelry.
17. PenPoint Gallery inside WORLD
1310 Duane St.
Pat Kankkonen’s art is on display. An ability to see and draw detail led Kankkonen to create reflections of nature’s purity as well as blends with mankind’s additions.
18. Lagom Center for Being
1017 Marine Drive
Kristin Pesola is a fiber artist who works with interlacement techniques using non-traditional materials. This body of work consists of abstract explorations of color and texture using hand-dyed and hand-woven linen paper yarn.
19. Munktiki
1241 Duane St.
Presenting Tiki artists from around the country with paintings and sculpture from over 20 artists.
20. AVA Center for the Arts
1000 Duane St.
Featuring Duncan Berry and Shelby Silver’s art. The two both utilize nature to create distinct prints.
21. AVA Artist-in-Residence
372 10th St. (Upstairs)
AVA artist-in-residence Karen Ni Neill will feature a series of oil paintings in progress with the theme “I Robbed the Woods.” Works on display will also include Denise Monaghan’s paintings.
22. Astoria Makers
1000 Duane St.
Astoria Makers is a custom design and fabrication studio hosting items for purchase from a variety of local makers. Come see some fantastic and recently added local work.
23. Astoria Studio Collective
1010 Duane St. (Upstairs)
The collective houses 19 art studios on three floors, with a common space gallery on the second floor. The artist mediums range from ceramics, painting, sculptures, jewelry, digital design, mixed media and makers.
