ASTORIA — Clatsop Community College and Fort George Brewery will collaborate for the monthly Ales & Ideas community lecture at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, in the Fort George Lovell Showroom, 14th and Duane St. in Astoria. Doors open at 6 p.m. Beer, food and other beverages are available but no purchase is required. Minors are welcome.
Doctors John Heintzman and Miguel Marino will discuss Oregon health care history, ideas and the impact of health policies.
Discussion will include the birth of the Oregon Health Plan, its challenges and struggles, and subsequent initiatives.
Heintzman and Marino will highlight the ideas that spurred these changes. They’ll also share a bit of their own research into some recent Oregon initiatives.
Marino is an associate professor of biostatistics at Oregon Health and Science University in the Departments of Family Medicine and in the School of Public Health. Heintzman is a family doctor, associate professor and researcher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.