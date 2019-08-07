ASTORIA – LightBox Photographic Gallery will host the artists’ opening reception of “Extending Tradition 2” from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10.
Work from 36 photographers will be shown in this exhibit celebrating the traditional approach and beauty of large format film photography.
The exhibition celebrates the work of photographers shooting with large format film or plates, generally 4 x 5 inches and larger, giving recognition to those whose interest and talent follow the masterful path of traditional large format film photography.
This is the second time LightBox features the work of photographers using the traditional tools and methods from the early days of photography.
The exhibit includes many styles of imagery and prints in many processes from Pigment Ink to all analog processes, such as Silver Gelatin and other varied alternative processes.
Photographers in the show include Ritch Winokur, Rory Earnshaw, Patrick Whitaker, Walt O’Brien, Ronald Butler, Jason Biehner, Ray Bidegain, Tom Caples, Joseph Deiss, Ryan Gillespie, Rich Bergeman, Jim Fitzgerald, Susan Huber, Domenico Foschi, Mat Hughes, Jan Becket, Christoph Kapeller, Gene Tonry, Denise Ross, Donald McDonald, Holden Richards, Gary Samson, Greg Roth, David King Rowe IV, Terry Thompson, Brian C. Winters, Tyler Boley, Shannon Stoney, Ray Van Ness, Rosemary Jesionowski, Jim Kipfer, Brian Spies, Kelly James, Karey Walter, Dan McCormack and Steven Ballinger.
The exhibit was juried by Stu Levy, one of the founders of the Photography Council of the Portland Art Museum. He is also on the Board of Directors of Photolucida and the Pacific Northwest Photographers Archive. Levy studied with Ansel Adams and was an assistant instructor for Adams’s workshops in Yosemite and Carmel.
“Extending Tradition 2” is on view Saturday, Aug. 10, through Sept. 10.
For more information, visit lightboxphotographic.com/shows or call 503-468-0238 or email info@lightboxphotographic.com.
LightBox is open 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and is located at 1045 Marine Drive.
