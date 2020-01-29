ASTORIA — The Astoria Library presents English sea poetry with “The Sea Poetry of England,” at 7 p.m. Monday in the library, 450 10th Street.
Poet Cameron La Follette will introduce listeners to English sea poet John Masefield. She’ll survey England’s tradition of sea poetry, dating far back in time. Sea songs and ballads following Romantic-era poets will also be featured.
The influence of the English coastal town Dunwich will be the event’s final focus. Attendees will learn about the small coastal town and how it fell into the sea during the 13th and 14th centuries.
La Follette is Oregon Coast Alliance’s executive director. She is a coastal historian for the Oregon Historical Quarterly and Oregon Encyclopedia. Her poetry is archived in the University of Oregon Special Collections. She founded the Salem Classic Poetry Group and ran it for 14 years.
Contact the library with questions at 503-325-7323 or astorialibrary.org.
