MANZANITA – The Hoffman Center for the Arts will offer two art workshops July 18-19 and 27-29. Each multi-day workshop is taught by a professional Oregon artist, and all experience levels are welcome.
A two-day Creative Process workshop runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 18 and 19 and is hosted by clay artist Sara Swink. Tuition is $215 plus a $20 materials fee payable to the instructor.
Swink’s workshop will introduce an approachable methodology through guided exercises in collage, doodling and clay. Artists will discuss the creative process and common obstacles. The workshop will culminate in an image journal, clay sketches and ways to keep moving forward.
Swink specializes in clay figures and has taught studio classes since 2000.
A three-day Terraskin Mixed Media workshop is hosted by Laura Ross-Paul from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 27-29. Tuition is $100 plus a $50 materials fee.
Terraskin (mineral paper) is a new paper medium made from crushed minerals and binder. It supports all drawing mediums (charcoal, graphite, chalk, oil sticks) plus watercolor, ink, acrylic and oils. Participants will learn to layer mediums and work through a series of exercises emphasizing brushwork techniques. Ross-Paul will work individually with participants.
This workshop coincides with Ross-Paul’s exhibition of Sumi Scrolls at the gallery, which offers participants examples of terraskin in mixed media.
Ross-Paul specializes in figure painting and drawing, and was an art professor for 25 years.
For more information or to register, visit hoffmanarts.org/register/
