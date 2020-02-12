ASTORIA — The Clatsop Community College Performing Arts Center will present an evening of love songs, starting at 7 p.m. on Friday.
The performance, dubbed “Decades of Love Songs,” will feature vocalist Kelley Shannon and pianist George Colligan. Jazz songs will be performed.
Admission is $10. The concert will be held at the center, 588 16th St. The first 25 female attendees will receive a rose.
(0) comments
