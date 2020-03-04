Local jazz group Equinox, led by guitarist David Drury, is a familiar source of entertainment at Bridgewater Bistro, where they perform monthly. Now, there is a new face among the band’s familiar ones.
Equinox was typically rounded out by Drury, flutist Shelley Loring Barker and bassist Todd Pederson. After Pederson recently decided to step away to focus attention on other personal and professional commitments, Drury sought out Justin Francoeur, of Oysterville, Washington, to take Pederson’s place.
Francoeur and Drury met through North Coast Big Band. They’ve since had several rehearsals as a trio.
Feb. 27 marked the group’s first performance. March 5 will be the group’s second show before the group starts performing regularly on the first Thursday of each month at Bridgewater Bistro.
Francoeur expressed anticipation about working with the group.
“(Drury’s) got cool instrumentals,” he said.
Same name, new members
Equinox’s origin can be traced back to the duo Basin Street Northwest, which was originally comprised of Drury and pianist Chuck Wilder. They turned into a trio with the addition of Pederson, then transitioned back into a duo when Wilder passed away. Under the same name, Pederson and Drury played frequently at the Bridgewater Bistro.
When Loring joined the duo for their regular gig at Bridgewater Bistro, “I came up with Equinox,” Drury said, adding, “(Loring Barker) was really an integral part.”
In addition to their regular appearance at the bistro, Equinox has put on concerts and performed with other shows around town at venues like Clatsop Community College’s Performing Arts Center, KALA, and the Liberty Theatre. Their repertoire includes a mixture of light jazz and classic jazz tunes, show tunes, American standards, and some of Drury’s original songs.
In addition to joining Equinox, Francoeur will also fill in for Pederson as part of the duo.
“I like doing the guitar-bass duo for some of the nights,” Drury said.
Drury said he is unsure if the group will continue playing under the same name of Basin Street Northwest.
A devotion to music
Both Drury and Francoeur have a background doing solo work, in addition to writing music, producing, and teaching. Francoeur, who is originally from Denver, Colorado, also works the musical theater scene, flying back to his hometown regularly to play in orchestras for theater shows. He has performed in orchestras ranging from Broadway shows to high school productions.
The son of a composer, Francoeur got involved in music at a young age. He was honored with his high school’s Louis Armstrong award for best jazz performance. He continued his education at Berklee College of Music in Boston and has since put out two albums, “Moving Through Universes” in 2013 and “No Delicacy Required” in 2018.
While Francoeur is playing bass for Equinox, he also plays guitar, mandolin and ukulele. When writing and performing music, he covers a variety of genres, including fusion jazz, metal, funk and pop. He also enjoys experimenting with musical ideas and lyrical themes.
“Songwriting is the art of telling really vast, long stories in the shortest amount of space possible,” he said. “It’s very impressionistic.”
Francoeur doesn’t have a formula for writing music. Sometimes it starts with a melody, sometimes chords.
Occasionally, he said, “the whole thing just fall in your lap.”
As for Drury, music is something he’s felt comfortable doing all his life. More importantly, it’s something he feels he has to do for the sake of his own sense of self.
“I would be totally lost without it,” he said. “I’ll never stop playing and writing.”
