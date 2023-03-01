RAYMOND, Wash. — Musical ensemble Empire Trio will bring reimagined arrangements from the stage and screen to the Raymond Theatre at 2 p.m. Sunday.
The group, which has performed in hundreds of venues across the U.S. and Canada, including Carnegie Hall and the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, consists of vocalist Erin Shields, pianist and violinist David Shenton and opera singer Adam Cannedy.
Their sets will include “Hooray For Hollywood” and “Bravissimo Broadway,” including pieces from “Les Miserables,” “The Sound Of Music” and “Ghost: The Musical.”
This show will take place as part of the theater’s Sunday Afternoon Live season. Tickets are $5 to $20, available online or at the door. Doors open at 1:15 p.m. For more information, visit www.sundayafternoonlive.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.