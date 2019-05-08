LONG BEACH, Wash. — Heralding the start of the summer season and Mother’s Day is The Picture Attic’s May show, with an opening party 3:30-7:30 p.m. Friday May 10. The gallery is at 711 Pacific Ave. N.
The gallery welcomes Sue Svendsen of the Peninsula Performing Arts Center. She has recently started painting and her images are certainly not those of a complete beginner.
The artists have been have been keeping the gallery stocked with new and exciting art. Prints and cards of local art are available as well as unframed and framed originals.
The Evening at the Attic again features Fred Carter and his beautiful music. There is always a good assortment of nibbles on hand.
The show will remain up for those who can’t attend that evening. Although any purchased pieces may go home with their new owners that day.
The Picture Attic is at the corner of North Eighth and Pacific Highway. Hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday. The gallery welcomes new artists.
