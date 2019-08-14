WARRENTON – Join Encore Dance Studio at its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony from 4-6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at its Warrenton studio, 737 E Harbor Drive.
This is a free community appreciation event with a barbecue, face painting, bouncy house and tours of Encore’s second studio and Born to Entertain preschool space.
You can also register your child for dance and tumble classes at Encore’s Gearhart and Warrenton studios at this time.
