ASTORIA — Hear the sounds of classical music on pan flute and musical comedy duets at the Clatsop Community College Performing Arts Center, 588 16th St., Saturday, Aug. 24, and Sunday, Aug. 25.
At 8 p.m. Saturday pan flutist Sean Koreski will perform a selection of classical music with chamber organ and guitar.
Tickets are $15 at the door. The doors open at 7:30 p.m.
Joining him will be guitarist Alberto Benitez and Organist Gary Becerra who will be playing the giant pipe organ.
His shows feature a unique twist on classical music. Look forward to hearing the works of Bach, Mozart, Tchaikovsky, Purcell and other greats.
His show will also feature a variety of pan flutes from different parts of the world and some of their native folk music.
On Sunday at 7 p.m. The Marin and Erin Show with Marin Donohue and Erin Grauff performs musical comedy duets.
Doors open at 6:45 p.m. The show is 45 minutes in length and is a fundraiser for the Astoria High School Theatre Department. A $10 donation is suggested.
The event is the senior project of AHS senior Marin Donohue.
The duo will be accompanied by Dr. Susan Buehler and Dawby Barnes.
Donohue and Grauff are 2019 recipients of scholarships for music lessons from the Friday Musical Club. They are also active in theater at AHS and have performed in musicals.
This event is presented by Partners for the PAC.
