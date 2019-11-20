MANZANITA – The final fall screening of “Ocean Shorts,” part of the Wandering Reel Traveling Film Fest, will happen at 7:30 p.m on Friday at the Hoffman Center for the Arts, 594 Laneda Ave. Tickets are $5 at the door.
Friends of Cape Falcon Marine Reserve present “Ocean Shorts,” a compilation of short films focused on themes of the ocean, sand and the preciousness of the natural environment through different cinematic styles and mediums including sand and salt animation, experimental and documentary filmmaking.
Shorts include “A Tangled Tale,” “Ocean,” “The Crossing,” “The Coast,” “Oceanscape Network Video on Oregon Marine Sanctuaries,” “Beavers and Salmon” and “Wild Possibilities – The Oyster Story.”
“Ocean Shorts” will be followed by a special presentation of “The Old Man and the Mountain Lion,” a short film by film festival director Michael Harrington. Harrington will be present for a Q+A session after the event.
