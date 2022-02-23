ASTORIA — Diva Drag Brunch will return to the North Coast at Merry Time Bar & Grill on Saturday.
Performers will include Astoria native and host Ginger Vitus, accompanied by Jayla Rose, Clare Apparently and Boujee Cherry.
The brunch show was indefinitely postponed in August due to a COVID-19 surge. “I think people are just ready for it,” event producer Justin Buckles said.
Buckles’ production company has created 10 touring drag shows, which have performed across the United States and Canada. The shows’ performers have been featured on “America’s Got Talent” as well as Pride festivals nationwide.
Diva Drag Brunch debuted in Astoria in January 2020. Following this summer’s cancellation, Buckles decided to revisit the show when the owners of Merry Time Bar & Grill agreed.
Tickets for the event are now available on eventbrite.com. Doors will open at 11 a.m., and the event will begin at noon. This event is for those 21 and over only.
