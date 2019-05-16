Dial up some fun with 'Old Ringers'

ASTORIA — Come enjoy “Old Ringers,” a timely take on how five down-on-their-luck seniors try to cope with a shrinking economy and their shrinking pocketbooks by opening up a home phone sex service! Shows are 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, March 23-24; and Wednesday-Friday, May 29-31, in the McTavish Room of the Liberty Theatre, 1203 Commercial St. Tickets are $10.
Presented by the Liberty Reader’s Theatre, “Old Ringers,” by Joe Simonelli, finds women of (mostly) an advanced age in in a comedy of often absurd outcomes. When Diane finds her Social Security check drastically diminished, a wrong number to a sex hotline opens the door to an adventurous financial opportunity. Joined by her friends — the frisky Verna, the trepidatious Kathy Ann, and the sensible Rose — and her carefree boyfriend, Harry, Diane and the group must navigate worldly challenges and personal discoveries while maintaining their sense of humor and avoiding the judgmental gaze of Diane’s pious daughter Amanda and a roving Detective Rumson.
Tickets available at www.libertyastoria.org or in its box office, 2 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
