ASTORIA — December’s Second Saturday Art Walk takes place 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Visit local galleries, chat with friends, artists and art-lovers and enjoy refreshments.
1. Paul Polson Gallery
100 10th St.
Featuring a new painting and variety of oil paintings, past and present. See Polson’s continuously changing wall of smaller works in a variety of mediums.
2. Blue Collar Collective
106 10th St.
Stop in to see over 25 pieces of newly hung artwork by Artist in Residence Kirista Trask. Have your picture taken by photographer Justin Grafton in our new Winter Wonderland.
3. The Secret Gallery
160 10th St.
Presenting “The Talking Monkey” by Chris Lieb, Jill McVarish, Kathleen Powers, Lindsay Bones, Laura Barstow and John Smith from Arkansas. Although there will be no actual talking monkeys at the opening, several talking primates with extensive knowledge of the artworks and the gallery will interact with visitors.
4. West Coast Artisans Gallery
160 10th St.
Enjoy Christmas cookies and apple cider while you check out new art by Crystal Neher and Kitty Paino along with new photographs by Mark Hutchings.
5. Brut Wine Bar
240 10th St.
Artist and Palette Puddler Susan Bish feature a selection of bright local and French scenes. Blaine Verley, 2016 Astoria Visual Arts artist-in-residence, has added some contrasting dramatic local views.
6. Imogen Gallery
240 11th St.
A diverse invitational exhibition exploring fiber. Including artist-made paper lights, sculpture and jewelry by Lâm Quãng and Kestrel Gates of HiiH Lights, nuno felted scarves and wraps by Julie Kern Smith, the needle felted cast of Alice In Wonderland created by Patti Breidenbach, silk scarves and wall pieces by Iris Daire Sullivan, abstract wall hung fiber art by Susan Circone, paper installation by Kathy Karbo, intricate hand woven beaded jewelry by Celeste Olivares and more.
7. Cargo
240 11th St.
Cargo is getting ready for the holidays with lots of ornaments from around the world.
8. Forsythea
1124 Commercial St.
A festive Artwalk with continuation of artist Annie Eskelin’s show.
9. Luminari Arts
1133 Commercial St.
Enjoy the incredible offerings of Ted Brainard and friends, featuring old tunes, new classics and lots of foot tapping.
10. Holly McHone Jewelers
1150 Commercial St.
Creating unique and individually custom designed jewelry. Create something new with your own gemstones or find out how Holly can be your personal diamond shopper in Antwerp, Belgium, the diamond capital of the world.
11. RiverSea Gallery
1160 Commercial St.
Longtime Astoria artist Roger McKay began the paintings for “Here Today and Gone Tomorrow,” when he read that the historic Astoria Marine Construction Company complex would probably be torn down. In the Alcove, Portland artist Stephanie Brockway presents “Tattered Menagerie,” a cast of her folk art characters.
12. Oscar d’Masi Studio & Gallery — 12
1145 Commercial St.
New location and new work available, plus prints, mugs and tiles.
13. The Art Stall
1268 Commercial St.
Please join us for refreshments and shop for Christmas. Featuring original art by local artists and many gift ideas among the collectibles for sale. Artist display space available.
14. TEMPO Gallery
1271 Commercial St.
Showing beach paintings by Thron Riggs, artist and retired Columbia River Bar Pilot. His acrylic and watercolor paintings reflect his love for the Pacific coast. Also featuring vocal and guitar duo “Birds of a Feather,” Robert & Shawna Boyd.
15. Old Town Framing Company
1287 Commercial St.
Karina Andrews is a playful, sentimental, multi-layer wood block print maker creating landscapes, portraits and abstract prints.
16. Penpoint Gallery inside WORLD
1310 Duane St.
Penpoint art of Pat Kankkonen is on display. A remarkable ability to see and draw amazing detail led Kankkonen to create stunning reflections of nature’s purity as well as blends with mankind’s additions.
17. Bridge and Tunnel Bottleshop & Taproom
1162 Marine Drive.
Local artist Matthew Palmgren will be showing a collection of two dimensional works that represent his style of “Layered Removal,” the process created by removing layered paint and ephemera to reveal buried imagery.
18. The Vaulted Gallery
1389 Duane St.
Meet artists Jen and James Crowe at their new gallery. Jen Crowe will be showcasing some new fiber art pieces from her ongoing series "Friendship–Love–Loss." Shop her full collection of handcrafted jewelry, art scarves and paintings. James Crowe will be showing his panoramic landscape photography.
19. Lagom
1350 Exchange St.
Showing art featuring mental health related conditions by Samuel Crowe. Hear a mini-lecture at 5 p.m. on the benefits of trauma informed practices and integrativ=e healing arts as well as survival tools for the dark winter months.
20. Munk Tiki
1241 Duane St.
Colorful ceramic mugs and beer steins produced by Munktiki. Paintings by Debba Debba done in acrylic pen and ink medium.
21. AVA Artist-in-Residence
372 10th St. (Upstairs)
Oscar Nelson will present a minimalist show of mono-chrome oils with the theme of ‘Emergence.’
22. AVA Center for the Arts
1000 Duane St.
John Willis and Denise Monaghan present joint show “Astoria: Two Point Perspective.”
23. Astoria Makers
1000 Duane St.
Astoria Makers is a custom design and fabrication studio hosting items for purchase from a variety of local makers. Come see some fantastic and recently added local work.
24. Astoria Studio Collective
1010 Duane St. (Upstairs)
The collective houses 19 art studios on three floors, with a common space gallery on the second floor. The artist mediums range from ceramics, painting, sculptures, jewelry, digital design, mixed media and makers.
25. Sea Gypsy Gifts
1001 Commercial St.
The perfect gift is handmade and local—Sea Gypsy is the perfect combination! With over 35 local artists, there’s always something new being created.
