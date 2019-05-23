ASTORIA — Dancers Unite takes the stage at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 24-25 at Pier Pressure Productions, 1015 Commercial St., as a fundraiser for construction of a theater and performance space. Admission is $10.
Dancers Unite will showcase the many talented dancers and choreographers located in this community. More than 15 dance works will be performed encompassing a variety of music, dance genres and age levels.
The show will include performances by Sparrow Dance Co., thE company, The Spirit Moves Dance Co., Coast Fusion Belly Dance, Dream Circles Ecstatic Dance, Tribal Fusion Belly Dance, Astoria Argentine Tango, Astoria School of Ballet, Trixie and the Kerfuffles and Triple Moon Belly Dance Group.
Dance is the language with no words, where the body is the vessel of communication. Dance can bring a rich and transformative experience to the mind and body and dancers are eager to share it with the world.
Pier Pressure Productions is building out a new black box theater for performance art. A black box is so called for its design; it’s painted black for purposes of lighting. They are also known for multipurpose use. The stage and seating can be moved and situated to contain a variety of shows. While PPP will focus primarily on plays, between shows and during the week they will offer performance art including dance and music. Dancers Unite is a perfect example of what the community can expect from this space. PPP is a nonprofit so all donations are tax deductible.
Learn more at bit.ly/2VoXrIk
