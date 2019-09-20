The crow will be a key component of “Wings Over Willapa.”
The common species — corvidae, to true birders — will be portrayed by Mary Lou Sanelli, a visiting writer, dancer and choreographer.
She will perform during the Friends of the Willapa Refuge silent auction at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum in Ilwaco, Washington, at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28.
The keynote speaker will be John M. Marzluff, professor at the University of Washington’s School of Environmental and Forest Sciences. His talk, “Welcome to Subirdia,” will highlight how birds survive in urban settings.
It is no coincidence that Sanelli is paired with this. Her lyrical dance, called “Crow,” was inspired by watching two crows build a nest outside the window of her home in downtown Seattle.
Fascination with the birds’ interactions took on a broader meaning that she described in a Seattle column for City Living magazine — equating the birds’ careful industry with how human families must work out how to share the responsibilities of life.
She teased that crows are the only common wildlife observed in her district of central Seattle — besides rats. “Everyone has their ‘crow on a roof’ story.”
She will also speak about her book, “A Woman Writing,” a collection of columns previously published in the Seattle Times, National Public Radio and other media. Sanelli has published seven collections of poetry and three nonfiction books. As the daughter of European immigrants, her work has highlighted her family’s experience.
Knute Berger, a longtime Seattle journalist now writing for Crosscut, has admired her talents. “I especially like her struggle to understand her adopted city,” he remarked in a quote that she highlights on her website. “As an East Coast Italian girl plunked down in white bread, PC Seattle she has the capacity to see ourselves as others see us.”
A prolific columnist, her pieces have appeared in The Seattle Times, the Queen Anne-Magnolia News, Art Access and Dance Teacher. Her first novel, “The Star Struck Dance Studio (of Yucca Springs),” was published this month and she will embark on a Washington book tour in October.
Dianne Fuller, this year’s coordinator for Wings Over Willapa, is excited about Sanelli’s appearance at the three-day event, which includes a free dance workshop for children at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Cranberry Museum in Ilwaco.
“Mary Lou is certainly very enthusiastic,” Fuller said, “and will add a very unique component to the festival.”
Sanelli is similarly enthused, in part relishing the opportunity to escape her congested community of 3.9 million neighbors, even for a short while. “I get out of the city and can be in the country,” she said, joy in her voice, even through the telephone. “It’s a really different feeling for your spirit.”
She said she sometimes performs her bird dance as part of an ensemble, but will be solo in Ilwaco. “There’s no flock behind me!” she laughed.
Appearing at events offers an opportunity to entertain — she likes to make her presentations humorous, knowing that’s what people remember. But the educational opportunity that interpretive dance offers is significant.
“As a dancer, it is your body. We do the art form — it’s not like looking at a painting on a wall. We are putting our whole life into it,” she said.
“Fitness plays a a big part, and as a dancer you want to remind people to keep moving after 30. It’s really important in my work," Sanelli said. “I dance and people ask questions about fitness and food and all those things that are very important and yet Americans don’t practice.”
Sanelli said she enjoys receiving positive reader feedback for her writing. But she said her reward is internal knowledge of a job well done, not what critics might say.
“We do what we do because we have no choice,” she said, reflecting on 20 years as an artist which has taken her around the world. “I’m the only person in my building during the day — everyone else works at Amazon — and any creativity that comes … it’s all up to me."
“It’s not about the applause. … The only critic is the one you have inside you. You know when you have done your best,” Sanelli said.
She believes bird enthusiasts will respond well when “Crow” flies into Ilwaco.
“It’s a tribute to all birds, really.”
