ASTORIA — Time to start dancing at the center with the first contra dance of the new year this Friday. Suggested donation is $5-$10. The AAMC is located at 342 10th St.
There will be live music from the Clatsop County Stringband.
Caller Dave Ambrose will teach a beginner’s lesson at 7 p.m. to start and have everyone ready to dance to music by 7:30 p.m.
Bringing a partner is not required and everyone is encouraged to dance with as many people as they are comfortable with.
It’s a dance for all ages and grown-ups are encouraged to bring the children along. Children under 12 admitted free.
