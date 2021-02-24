WARRENTON — Dance auditions for tweens, teens and young adults will be held starting at 5 p.m. Monday at 737 East Harbor Drive, for thE company, a contemporary dance company.
The company is ran by Denele Sweet, owner of Encore Dance Studio in Warrenton. Dancers can audition for beginning, intermediate and advanced groups. Beginning dancers will be given choreography during their audition, while intermediate and advanced dancers will learn their audition choreography on their own ahead of their auditions. All dancers must reserve an audition time by contacting Sweet at denelesweet@gmail.com or 503-861-1637.
Sweet is also accepting young artist choreography to be considered. Young choreographers can submit up to one minute of original choreography. Choreographers must be cast in the company’s ensemble to be considered.
There are no audition or tuition fees to participate in the project. Dancers must be available for all rehearsals and performances.
