CANNON BEACH — Portland author Dana Haynes will read from his latest book at the Cannon Beach Library for the next Northwest Authors Series event, 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13.
Haynes’ “St. Nicholas Salvage and Wrecking” was published in March. Be among the first to hear a sample of the heart-pounding thriller about two bounty hunters searching across Europe for the world’s most wanted.
Haynes’ first thriller, “Crashers,” won the Spotted Owl Award in 2011 from Friends of Mystery as best mystery or thriller written by a Northwest author. That book was followed by the technothriller “Breaking Point” and the explosive “Gun Metal Heart.”
Haynes lives in Portland and enjoyed a 20-year journalism career as an editor, columnist and reporter for several Oregon newspapers. He recently served as communications director for former Portland Mayor Charlie Hales. He is also the author of another series under the pen name Conrad Haynes.
The event is free and open to all. The library is at 131 N. Hemlock St.
