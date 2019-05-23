WARRENTON — The Warrenton High School Drama Department is performing “The Addams Family, A Musical” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 24-25, in the high school’s gym, 1700 S. Main Ave.
Tickets are $8 at the door. The show is directed by Jim Hackwith. The music was written for Broadway by Andrew Lippa.
The two-act comedy includes 23 cast members and is based on the dark, sarcastic Addams family created by Charles Addams in his cartoons for the New Yorker Magazine, and later dramatized on TV and in movies.
Paddy McCargish plays Uncle Fester, Anna Schenbeck is Morticia Addams, Blake Leitch plays Gomez Addams, Robert Burk is Lurch, Emily Bergerson plays Pugsley Addams, Sofia Morrill plays Wednesday Addams and Serena Moha is Grandma Addams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.