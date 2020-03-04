NEHALEM — Nehalem Performing Arts Center will host three days of concerts for its third annual WINTERfest.
Performances will be held Friday through Sunday at the center, 36155 9th St. Featured bands include the Marlin James Band, Eagle Eyes and the Mel Brown Quartet.
The Marlin James Band will perform at 7 p.m. Friday. The Seattle-based band plays country and rock. The band’s music is influenced by artists including Keith Urban, Eddie Van Halen, Jason Aldean, The Rolling Stones and George Strait. Tickets cost $18.
On Saturday at 7 p.m., Eagle Eyes will perform. The band covers songs made popular by the Eagles. The members of Eagle Eyes are based out of Vancouver Island, British Columbia. Tickets cost $29.
The Mel Brown Quartet will play at 2 p.m. Sunday. The Portland-based quartet performs jazz. Brown, the quartet’s namesake, has performed with artists including The Temptations, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross and Earth Wind & Fire. Brown is a member of the Jazz Society of Oregon Hall of Fame. Tickets cost between $18 and $23.
Concert tickets are available at the center or online at tickettomato.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.