Concert in the Barn celebrates conservation

SEASIDE — In 2014, North Coast Land Conservancy purchased a former dairy farm and cattle ranch at the foot of Tillamook Head and began the slow process of restoring its once-forested floodplain.
In celebration of the 15th anniversary of Circle Creek Conservation Center, the Conservancy is collaborating with North Oregon Coast Symphony to present a Concert in the Barn at Circle Creek at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 15.
Volunteers have cleaned and gutted the barn, arranged for updated lighting, and turned it into a rustic venue for conservancy events. The concert audience, seated in chairs inside the barn, will enjoy a program ranging from Beethoven and Mendelssohn to Debussy and Copland and performed by North Coast Chamber Orchestra, an ensemble of the symphony.
Tickets are $15 (free to children under 12) and are available now at NCLCtrust.org/event/concert-in-the-barn. Proceeds from the concert will be shared between the orchestra and the land conservancy.
Circle Creek Conservation Center is the most accessible of more than 50 properties NCLC conserves between the Columbia River and Lincoln County. The public is welcome to walk the trails here daily from dawn to dusk, unless otherwise posted.
To reach Circle Creek from U.S. Highway 101, look for Rippet Road on the west side of the highway 0.7 mile north of the junction with U.S. Highway 26. Turn onto Rippet Road and follow it west and north for 0.5 mile, passing a gravel quarry on your left, to where it ends between two barns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.