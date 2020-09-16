ASTORIA — Columbian Theater will host three showings this weekend of “The Dark Divide,” a movie about local author Robert Michael Pyle.
The showings are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Pyle will attend the Friday showing and discuss the movie with attendees.
The movie is based on Pyle’s 1995 journey across the Gifford Pinchot National Forest. Over a six-week period, Pyle explores the forest, which is one of the country’s largest undeveloped wildlands. While in the forest, Pyle gets himself into numerous adventures and meets unique characters along the way.
Actor David Cross portrays Pyle. Debra Messing portrays Pyle’s late wife, Thea.
