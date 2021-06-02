ASTORIA — Clatsop Community College’s annual student art show will be available to view through June 11 at the Royal Nebeker Gallery, 1799 Lexington Ave.
The show is an annual juried event that showcases student work in disciplines including graphic arts, design, drawing, painting, ceramics, photography and printmaking. This year’s juror is Deanna Antony, Astoria Visual Arts’ 2020-2021 artist-in-residence.
Award winners include Amalia Sher, Julia Mabry, Isabel Talley, Benjamin Thompson, Michelle Coventry, Abby Albright, Sara Chacon, Sharyn Hedbloom, Aria Campbell, P.J. Hollern and Harry Comins.
The gallery is free to visit and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Guests must wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.