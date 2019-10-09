ASTORIA – The Clatsop Community College Royal Nebeker Art Gallery has kicked off its season with a three-person show titled “Three Artists: Three Journeys.” The artists include Tom Jensen and Beth Kehoe from Washington and Drea Frost from Cannon Beach.
The show is on view now through Oct. 24. The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and on weekends by appointment. A reception for the artists will take place Thursday, Oct. 17 at 6 p.m. The reception and exhibits are free.
Two workshops will be held in conjunction with the show. Jensen and Kehoe will lead “Beth And Tom Argue About Art,” in which the two discuss artistic feedback on Friday, Oct. 18.
Frost will lead “Collage Transformation,” in which participants will paint abstract designs and use them to create nature-inspired collages. This workshop will be held on Thursday, Oct. 21.
Both workshops will take place in Room 101 of the CCC Art Center from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Workshops are free to CCC students enrolled in fall term art classes and open to the public for $25.
Pre-registration is required. For more information about the workshops and to register, contact Kristin Shauck at 503-338-2472 or kshauck@clatsopcc.edu.
The CCC Royal Nebeker Gallery and studio are located at 1799 Lexington Ave. in Astoria.
