CANNON BEACH — Coaster Theatre Playhouse is returning with a “Dickens Play Project.”
The play is currently be written by volunteers and will soon be workshopped. Volunteers are working on a script by meeting through virtual workshops. In late October, volunteers will host auditions for the play, which will either be done as a live production or digitally.
Rehearsals will run through November. The show will debut in December.
