Coaster Theatre serves up murder and musical this summer

CANNON BEACH — The Coaster Theatre’s summer repertory opens Friday, June 21, with the classic Agatha Christie murder mystery “And Then There Were None,” followed by the habit-forming musical “Nunsense” on Friday, June 28. Shows begin running Wednesday through Saturday with a few Sunday performances through Sunday, Sept. 1.
All performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 or $25 and can be purchased at the Coaster Theatre box office, online at coastertheatre.com or by calling 503-436-1242.
‘And Then There Were None’
In Agatha Christie’s “And Then There Were None” 10 strangers, apparently with little in common, are summoned to a remote island off the coast of Devon by the mysterious U.N. Owen. What the guests do have in common is a wicked past they’re unwilling to reveal and a secret that will seal their fate. For each has been marked for murder. Over dinner, a record begins to play, and the voice of an unseen host accuses each person of hiding a guilty secret. As the weather turns and the group is cut off from the mainland, the bloodbath begins and the tension escalates.
Agatha Christie’s “And Then There Were None” is directed by Mick Alderman and costumed by Judith Light. The cast consists of Patrick Lathrop as Rogers, Dorothy Frace as Mrs. Rogers, Kyle Talley as Fred Narracott/Anthony Marston, Ann Branson as Vera Claythorne, Bennet Hunter as Phillip Lombard, David Sweeney as William Blore, Michael Miller as General MacKenzie, Carolyn Anderson as Emily Brent, Frank Jagodnik as Sir Lawrence Wargrave and Barbi England as Dr. Armstrong. The cast includes both new faces and veterans of Coaster Theatre productions.
‘Nunsense’
The habit-forming musical follows the Little Sisters of Hoboken as they discover that their cook, Sister Julia, Child of God, has accidentally poisoned 52 of the sisters after eating vichyssoise and they are in dire need of funds for the burials. The sisters decide that the best way to raise the money is to put on a variety show, so they take over the school auditorium, which is currently set up for the eighth grade production of “Grease.”
“Nunsense” is directed by Richard Bowman, musical direction by Darren Hull, choreography by Marco Davis and costumes by Judith Light. The cast includes Coaster Theatre veterans Heidi Hoffman as Mother Superior, Sue Neuer as Sister Mary Hubert, Ann Bronson as Sister Robert Ann, Cameron Lira as Sister Mary Amnesia and Brittania Williams as Sister Mary Leo.
