CANNON BEACH — The Coaster Theatre Playhouse will hold auditions next Tuesday and Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. for “The 39 Steps.”
The play, directed by Mick Alderman, runs for 10 shows March 18 to April 16.
Auditions will take place at the playhouse, 108 N. Hemlock St. in Cannon Beach.
The theater is looking for four actors to take part in the whodunnit play.
More information and an audition packet can be found at the theater’s website, coastertheatre.com.
People auditioning for the play should bring their schedules and any conflicts.
The theater requires all volunteers be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and to bring proof of vaccination (original vaccination card, legible photocopy or legible digital copy) to auditions. Masks are required.
