Enthusiasts of grunge rock will have the chance to see a local band perform covers of their favorite tracks from one of music’s most iconic eras.
UNLEASHED, a North Coast group inspired by the alternative rock scene of 1990s Seattle, has a roster of shows planned through spring and summer, including a show at the Columbia River Roadhouse at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Vocalist Hank Sohler, of Astoria, is excited at the chance to play music that inspired him while growing up. “All I grew up listening to, everything that was hot on the radio, was that ‘90s stuff,” he said. “It got me into it, and just loving the sound, music and singing for it.”
The group, with two guitarists, a bassist, a vocalist and a drummer, pays tribute to a regional music scene that nods to the landscape of southwest Washington. “We just wanted to bring it back,” Sohler said of the genre.
Three members of the band, which formed in 2021, hail from Astoria, while two are Seaside residents. Drummer Jeff Green and Sohler pointed to Kurt Cobain, Chris Cornell and Scott Weiland as their inspirations.
The band’s five members range in age from ages 32 to 65, a multigenerational band for a multigenerational audience. “That’s what’s kind of neat is that these three different generations of people all appreciate the same music,” Sohler said.
“Cumbersome” by Seven Mary Three is one of the band’s favorite songs to play right now. “We’re playing a good chunk of Stone Temple Pilots songs,” Green said. They also have a few Nirvana songs in the mix.
The group rehearses a few hours per week at a sound studio in Seaside, but the members spend several more hours on their own practicing. “I just turn on the radio and sing along with it,” Sohler said.
UNLEASHED is focused on performing cover songs for now, but the group anticipates working on their own music in the coming months.
“Right now ... we want to be able to get out there and create a fan base that knows the music,” Sohler said.
Green started playing the drums when he was 7 years old. He was in bands on-and-off over the years, but took a long hiatus. After moving to the North Coast, he got interested in starting back up.
He started placing ads for vocalists, guitar and bass players who might want to join a ‘90s-inspired rock band, emblematic of the Northwest.
“I was trying to find like minded people who shared a passion for ‘90s grunge music,” he said. He reached out and the rest fell into place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.