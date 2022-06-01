‘The Dandelion’s Lament,’ by John Benson
Why do you malign me so? Do I have no right to grow?
When I push my head up tall, you try to pull me roots and all.
When brute force fails to make me dead, you pour chemicals upon my head.
My sailing seeds were your young delight, now they just make you more uptight.
Just who decided I was a weed? And gave no chance my case to plead?
I was not always regarded so, ‘ere 1800 your ancestors did my value know.
They’d pull the grass and did not mow, so useful plants like me could grow.
Today my presence makes you rant, yet I am still a very useful plant.
You may not consider me delicious, but I am indeed quite nutritious.
I bring up minerals from deep below, so I and other plants may better grow.
I see the plants you buy at your favorite store, they are mostly just a bore.
You primp and toil and fret, yet most will shrivel and die you can well bet.
From few will you such bright color see, I make the pollinators dance with glee.
My brightness is the accent keen, for your lawn’s quite boring green.
Remember I ask no work from you, no planting, watering, nor feeding must you do.
For you I’ll just keep blooming strong, the whole spring, summer, fall season long.
Would you love me more if I were orange, red, purple or blue?
Since when is yellow no virtue? Would you love me more if I were bigger and taller? Or maybe just a wee bit smaller?
Would you love me more if my leaves were bland in flavor, like the salad greens that you so savor?
Would you love me more if you had to plant me in a neat row, and then pray for weeks that I might grow?
Dear friend, I suggest a truce. I’m tired of your grand abuse.
You wage a war you cannot win, to be my friend you should begin.
Let me live my life in peace and celebrate when my numbers do increase.
Look down and see me smiling up at you.
To smile back is the least that you can do!
‘New Hatch,’ by Florence Sage
Grasses blow feathery green on downriver pilings,
as cormorants spread glossy wings to a warming sun.
Sea lions flop and oink on the boat ramps.
Fruit trees burst out blossoms. Lawns get cut.
Spring has returned to this bewildered era.
Water birds rest again on the bay
across my street. They murmur and call at night
through my open window to drift me to sleep.
A world of birds heads north to Alaska.
Migrating herds of caribou run ahead of the wolf,
to the northern rim of the Yukon.
Across the Pacific world, Albatross chicks break
from their shells, loopy and soft in the sun,
their wings stumpy and shaggy.
I have hope for their soaring magnificence,
they’re good luck and we need it.
I ought to trust this spring.
Get my wary self out to shops
with shots and boosters in my arm
and my new home tests
for annuals, seeds, baskets and pots,
and maybe a cautious glass outside a bistro
where there’s poetry starting back up,
almost ready to drop the mask
if I can remember who I was without it,
my old forgotten self, can I find it, do I want it,
and what if I don’t?
Maybe just start over like a new spring hatch,
all fuzzy and hungry and loud.
‘Water Ouzel at Short Sands,’ by Linda Hoard
Bobbing songbird that swims,
the slaty dipper sips the river.
Smolt wriggle down the mountain,
streams into an ocean which
cannot taste a saltless river.
Imprinted in each sea-breathing cell,
every salt-glazed scale is the channel
home, the water under the bridge.
What if we knew every
rapid, chute, cascade
of our passage home?
Perhaps, after we bruise
down bouldered currents,
our spirits lift in river mist
or float like loose spider silk
or zip off like the dipper
leaving the stony stream,
water dripping off her wings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.