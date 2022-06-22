‘Loss of Habitat,’ by Linda Hoard
Nesting killdeer weeps its voice across the hillside,
scuffing its feigning wings. Red-tailed hawk shadows
young rabbit frozen beneath umbels of lace
Mowers stubble the meadow. For practice, firefighters
blaze the vacant house, blast it with hoses and poles
Survey crews tape, then excavators scoop
chunks of habitat into idling dump trucks.
At first a killdeer stammers around the mud, later
finds new ground for its scrap of a nest – only
scraped earth, a few speckled pebbles in dry grass
Its precocial young will quickly fluff about the field
And we, too, displaced from our own jigsaw tracts, adapt
‘The Waves,’ by Marilyn Defreese
The waves brush gently
along the sand
Each surge rolls farther
onto the land
Shore birds scavenge
and do their dance,
Then avoid the next wave
from the sea’s great expanse
Bull kelp and flotsam
punish the shore
Seagulls and plovers
bob under for more
The footprints I leave
are not timeless for me,
For when I look back
they’ve returned to the sea
‘Drains to River,’ by Lauren Mallett
and I like the idea of dropping my keys
through the grate. Never mind the ocean.
I want my keys gone. I would risk them
being swallowed. Tangled in the throes
of runoff.
Away from my coat pocket
and moving farther as I stand here,
looking down at the stenciled warning
“No Dumping” and yet that’s just what
I would do. Expanse by way of manhole,
uncovered and recovered in silt.
Those rooms they open, one key
per one door. How I’ve sorted them
onto different rings – car, work, home
The chain has worn the cloth patterns
of my lanyard: polka dots fray,
striped edges curl away from their hem
‘Butterfly Mindfulness,’ by Andrew Puzauskas
As the wind blows
So the butterfly goes
Sometimes directly to the flower,
Or else in a circular round about way
It goes zig-zagging about
Pushed and tossed here and there
It seems to be helpless and yet
Always reaches the swaying target
Where it sits now and clings
Slower now its wings are
Still opening and closing then
Vertically folding upright and
Resting now quite still
It’s only focus is upon
The sweetness of the nectar...
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.