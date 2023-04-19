‘Going on is Enough’ by Andrew Puzauskas
Our lives are like the weather
which never seems just right
but always is too hot or too cold,
too fast or too slow.
Like seesaws we move up and down,
our moments of grace, our perfect equilibrium,
vary in duration and are unpredictable,
and so we propose, “Do not go fast or slow,
but do just go without any hesitation.”
Unrestrained glide and flow,
sliding along like running water,
where we go does not matter
for there is no known destination.
Spontaneously we dance, our next steps
are unplanned and improvised,
there is neither foresight nor hindsight,
we give no thought to where we go:
to be ongoing is enough and is sufficient.
‘Salmon’s home’ by Irene Martin
The stories friends told me about I-5 traffic in Seattle
were all true.
Four lanes on each side and not a vehicle is moving,
just exhaust rising like incense,
signifying our veneration of the internal combustion engine.
Olympia links to Bellingham
via one long paved freeway surrounded by paved streets,
Suburbs, parking lots and strip malls.
When it rains, petroleum-infused runoff
flows into local rivers, into the Columbia River, coastal estuaries,
into Puget Sound, the ocean.
Chinook runs are failing coastwide;
coho and steelhead too.
This was salmon’s home.
I walk the streams in our valleys;
Few or no fish to be seen.
“Homesick” takes on an ugly new meaning.
‘Night Bell’ by Marilyn Defreese
The bell rang
sharp and clear,
Stars picked up
its beat.
Low and loud,
vibrations raced
across the waters,
Stirring and chopping
the slithery moonlight.
Salmon and tuna
leapt and spun
beneath the docks.
The skiff rocked gently,
moonlight crested the point.
The bell rang out.
‘Seals’ by Reba Owen
I smelled sweet-salt-fish breath
but thought it schools of perch
beside me in the combers,
and silver oxygen foam,
until you rose
curious, round-eyed and eager.
I wanted conversation,
hoped one of you
spoke English.
You didn’t. Your six great splashes
answered my fumbled circus-seal
calls.
I saw you gaze back one more time
your bodies framed in a high green curl
at the edge of every possibility,
while I was thrall
to the length of a single wave.
