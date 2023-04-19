'Willapa Bay Oyster Boat'

An oyster boat shines a powerful light against the mist near Long Island in Willapa Bay.

‘Going on is Enough’ by Andrew Puzauskas

Our lives are like the weather

which never seems just right

but always is too hot or too cold,

too fast or too slow.

Like seesaws we move up and down,

our moments of grace, our perfect equilibrium,

vary in duration and are unpredictable,

and so we propose, “Do not go fast or slow,

but do just go without any hesitation.”

Unrestrained glide and flow,

sliding along like running water,

where we go does not matter

for there is no known destination.

Spontaneously we dance, our next steps

are unplanned and improvised,

there is neither foresight nor hindsight,

we give no thought to where we go:

to be ongoing is enough and is sufficient.

‘Salmon’s home’ by Irene Martin

The stories friends told me about I-5 traffic in Seattle

were all true.

Four lanes on each side and not a vehicle is moving,

just exhaust rising like incense,

signifying our veneration of the internal combustion engine.

Olympia links to Bellingham

via one long paved freeway surrounded by paved streets,

Suburbs, parking lots and strip malls.

When it rains, petroleum-infused runoff

flows into local rivers, into the Columbia River, coastal estuaries,

into Puget Sound, the ocean.

Chinook runs are failing coastwide;

coho and steelhead too.

This was salmon’s home.

I walk the streams in our valleys;

Few or no fish to be seen.

“Homesick” takes on an ugly new meaning.

Glovis cargo ship

A cargo ship and a Columbia River Bar Pilot boat pass beneath the Astoria Bridge.

‘Night Bell’ by Marilyn Defreese

The bell rang

sharp and clear,

Stars picked up

its beat.

Low and loud,

vibrations raced

across the waters,

Stirring and chopping

the slithery moonlight.

Salmon and tuna

leapt and spun

beneath the docks.

The skiff rocked gently,

moonlight crested the point.

The bell rang out.

‘Seals’ by Reba Owen

I smelled sweet-salt-fish breath

but thought it schools of perch

beside me in the combers,

and silver oxygen foam,

until you rose

curious, round-eyed and eager.

I wanted conversation,

hoped one of you

spoke English.

You didn’t. Your six great splashes

answered my fumbled circus-seal

calls.

I saw you gaze back one more time

your bodies framed in a high green curl

at the edge of every possibility,

while I was thrall

to the length of a single wave.

