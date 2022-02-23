ASTORIA — The Astor Street Opry Company Playhouse will be presenting “CLUE: On Stage.” The show opens Friday and runs through March. 22.
Based on Paramount Pictures’ motion picture and the Hasbro board game “CLUE,” the play will be directed by Ashley Mundel with assistance from Beth Beauparland, Jerod Griffin and Trish von Vintage.
Sponsors for the production include Table 360, the Shop for Guys and Dolls, The Trophy Case, Cascadia Chamber Opera,Vincent Centeno and ChrisLynn Taylor.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under, and are available by phone at 503-325-6104 or at www.asocplay.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.