ASTORIA — The Arts Council of Clatsop County presents an opportunity for artists to learn and be motivated by other creative professionals at its inaugural Arts Summit held at the Seaside Civic and Convention Center Tuesday from 1-5 p.m. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. The event is free.
The summit, titled, “The Business of Art: Artists Teaching Artists,” includes a variety of presentations, workshops and performances from local groups as well as opportunities for networking with other members of the arts community.
Participants can attend two unique workshops from a selection of six that cover several topics, including business essentials, exploring income streams, marketing and copyright issues.
The event will conclude with a roundtable discussion followed by a free viewing of Wes Anderson’s “Moonlight Kingdom” at the Times Theatre and Public House in Seaside at 6 p.m.
For more information or to register, visit the Arts Council of Clatsop County Facebook Page or email artscouncil@co.clatsop.or.us. Individuals can also register at the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.